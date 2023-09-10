Canadian PM’s aircraft faces technical issues at Delhi airport

Trudeau arrived in the national capital on Friday to attend the G20 Summit that concluded on Sunday.

New Delhi: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s aircraft is facing technical issues at the Delhi airport due to which his departure has been delayed, according to a source.

The source said the flight was scheduled to take off at 8 pm on Sunday, and due to technical issues, the departure of the prime minister has been delayed.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Quoting a statement from Trudeau’s office, Canada’s CTV News channel said the aircraft was experiencing technical issues.

“Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues,” the channel quoted the statement from the prime minister’s office as saying.

“These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made,” it added.

