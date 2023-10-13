Canadian police searching for a suspect after three Hindu temples broken into

Published: 13th October 2023 8:33 pm IST
Representative image

Toronto: The police in Canada’s Durham region in Ontario province are looking for a suspect who broke into three Hindu temples and stole a large amount of cash from the donation boxes.

Durham Police Department said in a statement on Wednesday that a 5’9″ male, weighing nearly 91 kg and walking with a limp, on Sunday broke into a temple in the area of Bayly Street and Krosno Boulevard in Pickering.

He was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a black poofy jacket with a tightly zipped hood, green camo’ cargo pants, and green running shoes.

A male at 12:45 a.m. was seen on security surveillance making entry into the temple and taking a large quantity of cash from the donation boxes. He fled the area prior to police arrival, the statement said.

A short time later, at approximately 1:30 a.m., members of West Division responded to reports of a break-and-enter in progress at a temple in the area of Brock Road and Dersan Street in Pickering.

A resident of the temple reported that a male had broken through a window and attempted to steal a safe which contained donated cash.

The male was unsuccessful and fled prior to police arrival, the statement said, adding that surveillance footage confirmed the male to be the same suspect who had committed the earlier break-and-enter.

Later that morning, at approximately 2:50 a.m., the same male broke into another temple in the area of Westney Road South and Bayly Street West in Ajax and stole a large quantity of cash from a donation box.

The police have requested anyone with information on the suspect to contact them.

The police have also announced a cash reward of 2,000 Canadian dollars for tipsters.

