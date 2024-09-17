Cancel Rahul Gandhi’s passport for defaming India on foreign soil: Athawale

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th September 2024 8:35 pm IST
Ramdas-Athawale
Ramdas Athawale

Palghar: Union minister Ramdas Athawale demanded on Tuesday to cancel the passport of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stop him from “defaming” India during his foreign trips.

Addressing a press conference in Palghar, the MOS for Social Justice said it doesn’t behove Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, to make “anti-reservation” statements.

“Rahul Gandhi visits foreign countries and defames India by making such statements. His passport should be cancelled to stop him from making such remarks,” Athawale said while responding to a query on certain remarks made by Gandhi during his recent visit to the US that kicked up a row.

The Dalit leader said Congress will cease to exist one day but reservations won’t.

Athawale, whose RPI (A) is part of NDA, further said allying with NCP leader Ajit Pawar is not detrimental to the prospects of the Mahayuti (grand alliance).

