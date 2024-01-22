Cancer screening bus for early detection launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward promoting early cancer detection, the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) unveiled a specialized cancer screening bus on Sunday.

The newly introduced bus is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including Digital X-Ray, Mammography, and Ultra-Sound machines.

These advanced features, along with the capability to conduct essential tests, aim to identify cancer symptoms at the initial stage. Additionally, the bus is designed to provide immediate results to individuals undergoing screening.

Notably, the State Bank of India (SBI) played a crucial role in making this initiative a reality, contributing Rs 1.5 crore as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR). The funds were utilized by the hospital to procure and set up these state-of-the-art screening buses.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Rajesh Kumar, Chief General Manager at SBI, and Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman of BIACH&RI. The event marked a significant milestone in the hospital’s efforts to combat cancer by leveraging technology for proactive screening.

During the ceremony, Balakrishna expressed that the hospital’s new mobile screening bus, equipped with ultra-modern facilities, is a response to prevalent challenges in India, where people often avoid tests due to fear, shyness, ignorance, and lack of awareness.