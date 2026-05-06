Cancer survivors to get post-treatment care at Goa Medical College

Panaji: A dedicated survivorship facility for cancer patients has been started at the Goa Medical College (GMC), aimed at supporting patients even after completion of the treatment, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

The ‘After Completion of Treatment (ACT) Clinic’ has been launched to provide long-term care for cancer survivors, particularly children and young adults, Rane said in a post on X on Tuesday, May 5.

The clinic will offer structured survivorship care plans, continuous monitoring and comprehensive support services, including psychological care, nutrition guidance and lifestyle counselling, he said.

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“With over 9,000 patients registered at GMC and nearly 7-8 per cent being young individuals with a high chance of cure, this initiative is about safeguarding not just lives, but the many years that lie ahead,” the minister said.

The initiative follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between GMC and the Indian Cancer Society.