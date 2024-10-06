Cancer treatment meds to have QR codes to prevent counterfeiting

Hyderabad: To combat the dangers posed by counterfeit drugs which are sold in the name of Cancer treatment medicines, drug manufacturers to introduce QR codes on the medicine packages to ensure their legitimacy.

The decision was made during the joint meeting conducted by the drugs technical advisory board (DTAB) and the drug controller general of India (DCGI). There have been various reported instances of criminals collecting empty vials of cancer drugs, and filling them with counterfeit drugs, which would be sold to cancer patients, via corrupt hospital pharmacies and other pharmacies with which these criminals make deals. This poses a danger to life for cancer patients in the country.

The QR codes would be placed in a way that the users can trace every vial and strip of medication, and ensure its legitimacy.

In addition to QR codes, the drug control authorities have also directed medicine manufacturers to add bar codes for medicine strips and vials to ensure they are not counterfeited.

The DCGI and DTAB have decided to propose to the Indian government that Schedule H2 of Drugs Rules, 1945 be amended to do the necessary law-making to mandate the printing of QR codes and bar codes on medicine vials and strips.