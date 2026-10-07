Candy Crush: Bihar teen reaches Level 22,222, sets record

For most of us, Candy Crush Saga is what we turn to when we have five minutes to kill. For 19-year-old Shubham Kumar from Bihar, those five minutes turned into a whole lot of crushing: 22,222 levels, to be precise.

Kumar’s marathon run through the popular puzzle game has now earned him a place in the International Book of Records.

The feat of this Dighwara, Bihar, resident is listed under the “Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager).”

According to the official listing, Kumar reached the milestone on July 5 this year, at the age of 19 years, eight months and 25 days.

In an Instagram post, International Book of Records wrote, “Shubham Kumar, a 19-year-old teenager from Dighwara, Bihar, India, has achieved a remarkable milestone in the world of gaming by reaching Level 22,222 in Candy Crush Saga. With this impressive achievement, Shubham Kumar has set the world record for ‘Highest Level Achieved in Candy Crush Saga (Teenager)’ on 5th July 2026, earning recognition from the International Book of Records.”

International Book of Records

According to its website, the International Book of Records is “a platform for the people to showcase their unique talent and inspire the world to go one step further”.

Winners are given a medal and a certificate for their achievement and are featured on the website as well as their social media accounts.