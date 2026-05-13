Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt stuns in coral silk gown with dupatta

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made a striking red carpet debut at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, wearing a custom coral silk couture gown by British designer Tamara Ralph.

Alia Bhatt, who is attending the festival as India’s global ambassador for L’Oreal Paris, turned heads on Tuesday at the opening ceremony in the bespoke creation.

Ralph shared photos of Bhatt on her official Instagram, describing the outfit as a “bright coral silk crepe marocain corseted column dress, with a structured neckline and graphic plunging cutout detail.”

The look was completed with a silk voile chiffon scarf that cascaded dramatically behind her. Bhatt accessorised with jewellery from Chopard, including square-cut diamond earrings and an asscher-cut diamond ring.

In a post on Instagram, celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor revealed that Bhatt’s necklace featured 168.27 carats of rare pink coral and a 5.53-carat Golconda-type 2A diamond at its centre.

On Tuesday, Bhatt was photographed at the Hotel Martinez in a hand-painted gown by Indian designer Yash Patil, which featured a scenic French Riviera landscape rendered in washes of pastel green, blue, lavender and yellow.

The 2026 Cannes Film Festival concludes on May 23.