Capsized Comoros-flagged vessel transmitted distress call on July 14

The capsized Comoros flagged vessel, MT Falcon Prestige, transmitted a distress call around 10 pm on July 14 off the coast of Oman.

“The merchant vessel has a crew of 16, of which 13 are Indian seafarers. The vessel seems to have capsized,” the source said.

A source said that the Indian Embassy in Oman is in constant touch with the Omani authorities.

“A search and rescue operation for the seafarers, coordinated by the Oman Maritime Security Center (OMSC), is on. Indian Navy has also joined the search and rescue operations,” sources said.

Indian Navy’s warship INS Teg has been deployed along with maritime surveillance aircraft P-8I along with the Omani vessels and personnel to carry out search and rescue missions after a Comoros-flagged vessel with its crew including 13 Indians capsized.

The Indian warship was carrying out an operational turnaround in the area from where it was directed on July 15 to carry out search and rescue missions. The warship had located the capsizing oil tanker on July 16 morning.

Also Read 13 Indians among 16 crew missing after oil tanker sinks off Oman coast

The oil tanker, Prestige Falcon capsized 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah. This is near the Omani port of Duqm.

The Maritime Security Centre said in a post on X, “A Comoros-flagged oil tanker capsized 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah. SAR Ops initiated with the relevant authorities. #MaritimeSecurityCentre”.

A Comoros flagged oil tanker capsized 25 NM southeast of Ras Madrakah. SAR Ops initiated with the relevant authorities. #MaritimeSecurityCentre — مركز الأمن البحري| MARITIME SECURITY CENTRE (@OMAN_MSC) July 15, 2024

The tanker was heading to the Yemeni port of Aden, according to shipping data by LSEG.

The vessel is a 117-metre-long oil products tanker built in 2007, LSEG’s shipping data showed. Such small tankers are generally deployed for short voyages.