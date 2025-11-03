Car collides with truck in Andhra, four killed

Andhra Pradesh: Four people died in a collision involving a car and a container truck near Karlapalem in this district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred around 12:30 am on Sunday when the car, carrying a family of eight, tried to overtake the truck.

“While returning from a wedding, the car crashed into the truck near Karlapalem, causing four deaths. The car driver lost control and was unable to return to their lane, resulting in a head-on impact,” an official told PTI.

Also Read LIVE: Three daughters perish in Telangana bus accident that killed 20

Four people were declared dead in the nearby hospital, while the remaining are undergoing treatment.

According to police, the car driver lost control of the vehicle, tried to swerve off the road to avoid the crash and hit the truck.

A case has been registered under sections 106 (1) and 125 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).