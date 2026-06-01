Car rams RTC bus at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad

None of the passengers in the bus were injured.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 12:56 pm IST
Car rams RTC bus at Ramnathpur
Car rams RTC bus at Ramnathpur

Hyderabad: A car rammed into a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus at Ramanthapur in Hyderabad on Monday, June 1.

The accident occurred at 8:30 AM when the bus travelling on the Mehdipatnam- Ramanthapur road stopped at the polytechnic college for passengers to board. The impact of the collision was so strong that the front portion of the car was completely damaged.

A video shared on social media showed that the car’s engine compartment was stuck beneath the bus.

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None of the passengers in the bus were injured; after being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Amberpet police said, ” This is a minor accident and no complaint has been filed regarding it. “

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2026 12:56 pm IST

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