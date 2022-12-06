Careers at Genpact: Freshers invited for jobs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Job seekers including freshers who are looking to start their careers at Genpact can avail the opportunity that is being offered by the company.

The company is currently looking for candidates who are at least graduate and has fluency in English to fill ‘process associate-content moderation’ vacancies in Hyderabad.

Though candidates who have graduation degrees are eligible for the post, a post-graduation degree will be an added advantage.

Preferred qualification

Apart from the above mandatory minimum qualification, the company is also looking for candidates with effective probing, analyzing/understanding, and problem-solving skills.

The candidates should also be able to work on a flexible schedule that includes weekend shift work.

Also Read Infosys BPM invites job applications from freshers – Apply online

How to apply for the jobs in Genpact Hyderabad

Candidates who meet all the minimum qualifications needed for the jobs in Genpact Hyderabad can apply online on the official website (click here) to start their careers at the company.

After the selection, the candidates will be responsible for providing resolution to maintain standards of quality, reviewing content, and providing resolution based on prescribed guidelines, etc.

They should also provide excellent customer service to our customers.

About Genpact

Genpact is an American company which is headquartered in New York City. It is legally domiciled in Bermuda.

Currently, the company has more than one lakh employees who are serving 800 clients from more than 30 countries.

In India, Genpact is located in the following cities

Bangalore Gurgaon Pocharam in Hyderabad Uppal in Hyderabad Jaipur Kolkata Mumbai Noida.

In Hyderabad, the company offices are located at two locations, Uppal and Pocharam.

At Uppal, the company office is located at 14-45, IDA Uppal, Opp NGRI, Habsiguda whereas, in Pocharam on 4th, 5th & 6th Floors, Building 8, Raheja Mind Space.