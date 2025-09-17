Carrefour ends operations in Kuwait after Bahrain and Oman exits

Kuwait City: French retail giant Carrefour has announced the closure of its operations in Kuwait, marking the end of a decades-long presence in the Gulf country.

In a statement posted on Instagram, the company said, “A heartfelt thank you to all Carrefour Kuwait customers for your trust and support over the past decades. As of Tuesday, September 16, 2025, Carrefour operations in the State of Kuwait have ceased.”

The move also includes the shutdown of its online shopping platform in the country.

The announcement comes just two days after Carrefour halted all commercial activity in Bahrain, effective September 14.

Earlier in January, the retailer confirmed its withdrawal from Oman, with operations ending.

Carrefour had already exited Jordan in November 2024, after Majid Al Futtaim — the brand’s regional franchisee — announced the closure of all outlets there.

Carrefour’s retreat from multiple Gulf states coincides with mounting boycott campaigns across the Arab world.

Calls to shun the brand intensified after Israel’s offensive on Gaza in October 2023, with activists citing images of Israeli soldiers carrying its branded bags.

Carrefour is publicly supporting apartheid Israel's military forces involved in what UN officials and genocide experts are describing as "a textbook case of genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza. Do you need more reasons to #BoycottCarrefour now? pic.twitter.com/QQD5q0umi8 — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) January 4, 2024

Despite the closures, Carrefour continues to operate in several Middle Eastern markets. However, the successive withdrawals highlight the financial and reputational impact of consumer-led boycotts across the region.