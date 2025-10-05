Case against Raja Singh for derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad

Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, at Shah Ali Banda police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a recent public gathering in Indore. Madhya Pradesh.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the ongoing ‘I Love Muhammad’ protests held nationwide and subsequent FIRs and detentions of Muslims, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a complaint by local Muslims, police booked a case under various sections of the BNS and IT Act.

Further investigation are underway.

This is not the first time. In August 2022, he released a video on his YouTube channel, making depreciatory comments about Prophet Muhammad. Soon after, Muslims across India and Hyderabad held a strong protest demanding his arrest. He was subsequently arrested and was also suspended from the party.

