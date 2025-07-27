Case filed against BRS MLA for accusing Telangana CM of tapping phones

Hyderabad: A case has been filed against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Husnabad MLA P Kaushik Reddy at the Rajendranagar police station for his defamatory remarks against chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The complaint was filed by Rajendranagar Congress president Prabhakar Reddy on Saturday, July 26, after Kaushuik Reddy alleged in a press conference, that Revanth Reddy not only got his and his wife’s phones hacked, but also got the phones of Tollywood personalities including actresses tapped.

Kaushik Reddy accused Revanth Reddy of orchestrating the tapping of phones belonging to film personalities and actresses, and of engaging in “intimidation tactics.”

Meanwhile, BRS GHMC corporator Manne Kavitha and Manne Govardhan Reddy lodged a complaint against chief minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks against BRS working president KT Rama Rao and continuous slanderous remarks against chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The complaint was lodged at the Banjara Hills police station on Saturday.