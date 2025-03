Hyderabad: A case was registered at the Moinabad police station against BRS party working president K. T. Rama Rao for allegedly defaming Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The Moinabad Mandal Congress party president, Manaiya, approached the police and lodged a complaint alleging that BRS leaders were morphing photographs of CM Revanth Reddy and circulating them on social media platforms.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 193 and 352 of the BNS.