Case filed against mall, organisers after actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at event

The actress had come for a song launch from her upcoming film, 'The Raja Saab'

Hyderabad: A case was registered here on Thursday against the management of a mall and the event organisers after actress Nidhhi Agerwal was allegedly mobbed by a crowd following the launch of a song from the upcoming Prabhas-starrer ‘The Raja Saab’, police said.

The case was registered against the mall management and the event organisers for holding the programme without prior permission, they said.

A large number of fans had gathered at the mall on Wednesday night for the song launch event.

However, the programme turned chaotic when the actress was mobbed while leaving the premises, as fans crowded around her in an attempt to take photographs.

Videos of the incident, showing the actress appearing distressed and uncomfortable while moving through the crowd, went viral on social media.

Security personnel were later seen escorting her to her car.

“A celebrity was invited, and the event was organised without obtaining permission. Hence, a case has been registered,” an official at the KPHB police station said.

