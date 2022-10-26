Case filed against Uorfi Javed, here’s why

Mumbai: Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant Uorfi Javed, who often makes headlines for her unusual fashion choices, has now landed in legal trouble. A case has been filed against the actress for allegedly promoting ‘sexually explicit content in her latest music video ‘Hay Hay Ye Majboori’.

According to reports, a complaint has been filed by an anonymous person from Delhi against Uorfi for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form’. The actress is yet to make a statement about the same.

Uorfi Javed often grabs headlines for her bizarre fashion sense. She has become a favourite controversial kid among netizens these days. She receives end-of-internet trolling due to her outfit picks. Uorfi grabs eyeballs for her ‘proud’ sartorial choices as her fashion sense has become a frequent topic of discussion among fans.

She is often referred to as lady ‘Ranveer Singh’ and has been appreciated by Ranveer himself for her outfits on the sets of Koffee with Karan 7. She also spoke about the hatred she faces many times and said that it does not bother her now.

In terms of work, Uorfi Javed has appeared in Indian TV shows like Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Meri Durga, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Bepannaah and Daayan.