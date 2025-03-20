Case registered in anti-piracy crackdown over leaked movie ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai: A case has been registered by the South Cyber Police Station of Mumbai crime branch following a complaint by Rajat Rahul Haksar, the CEO of August Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an anti-piracy agency working for Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. The complaint pertains to the unauthorised circulation of the Hindi movie ‘Chhaava’, which was illegally made available on various digital platforms.

‘Chhaava’, a much-anticipated Hindi film, released across India on February 14, 2025. It has become the latest victim of piracy. According to the complainant, the film was unlawfully distributed through a staggering 1,818 internet links, thereby breaching copyright laws and severely undermining the film’s legitimate theatrical release.

The issue of online piracy has been a growing concern for the entertainment industry, and the illegal dissemination of Chhaava highlights the magnitude of the problem.

The film, which is expected to generate significant box office revenue, has now been impacted by widespread illegal access. Authorities are actively investigating the matter to identify and take action against those responsible for the unauthorized distribution.

In response to the incident, a case has been officially registered under CR No. 23/2025, encompassing multiple serious offenses.

These include violations under Sections 316(2) and 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 51, 63, and 65A of the Copyright Act, which address the infringement and illegal distribution of copyrighted content.

The case also includes provisions from Section 6AA of the Cinematograph Act, 1952 (Amendment 2023), designed to protect cinematic works from unauthorised digital distribution. Moreover offences under Sections 43 and 66 of the Information Technology Act, which deal with cybercrimes and electronic data theft, have been invoked.

The police have assured that the investigation is progressing, and steps will be taken to track down the perpetrators involved in the illegal circulation of ‘Chhaava’.

Authorities are also emphasizing the importance of stringent measures to curb online piracy and safeguard the rights of content creators in the digital age.

Further updates on the investigation are awaited as the police continue to probe the case.