Case registered over damage to aircraft of Apollo Hospital’s chairman

Hyderabad: A case has been registered following a complaint regarding deliberate damage to an aircraft owned by Apollo Hospital’s chairman.

The incident came to light on Thursday, October 24 after the chief security officer of Apollo Hospitals Jagjeet Singh reported the matter to the Begumpet police.

According to reports, the aircraft, registered as VT-PCR, was parked at Begumpet Airport for two weeks ending April 5. During this time, the hospital’s security team noticed intentional damage to certain components of the aircraft. Despite the damage falling under the Minimum Equipment List (MEL) requirements, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff and subsequently flown to Chennai.

Upon arrival in Chennai, further damage to the aircraft’s engine and avionics was identified.

The complaint stated that he reported the issue to the Begumpet Airport director and the chief security officer of Begumpet Airport, but received little assistance. After airport authorities failed to respond, the chief security officer of Apollo Hospitals decided to file a police complaint.

The area where the aircraft was parked is monitored by CCTV surveillance, and Jagjeet Singh has requested a thorough investigation.

Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Investigations are ongoing to identify those responsible for the damage.

Brief insights into Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals, established in 1983 by Dr Prathap C Reddy, is recognized as the pioneer of modern healthcare in India and the country’s first corporate hospital. The organization has become Asia’s leading integrated healthcare provider, encompassing hospitals, pharmacies, primary care, diagnostic clinics, and various retail health models.

Apollo also offers telemedicine services, health insurance, medical colleges, and online consultations through ‘ASK Apollo.’

Apollo Hospitals was among the first globally to integrate advanced medical equipment into healthcare delivery.