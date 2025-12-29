Case registered over Instagram reel showing country bomb explosion in Kannur

Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday following a report submitted by the Special Branch, Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police to the Kannur Commissioner.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2025 1:21 pm IST
Representational Image of police case booked
Representational Image

Kannur: A case has been registered after a social media account supporting Left parties posted a video purportedly showing the explosion of a country-made bomb here, police said on Monday.

Advertisement

Kannur Cyber Police registered the case on Sunday following a report submitted by the Special Branch, Intelligence Wing of the Kerala Police to the Kannur Commissioner.

As per the FIR, a reel was posted on the Instagram account named ‘Red Army Kannur’ showing visuals of a country bomb explosion.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

The FIR said CPI(M) and Muslim League activists later posted comments on the reel threatening each other, which amounted to an attempt to incite riots.

Kannur Cyber Police said the reel surfaced after incidents of violence between UDF and LDF activists at various parts of the district following the local body election results.

Police said they would approach Meta to obtain details of those handling the ‘Red Army Kannur’ account and to verify whether such an explosion had actually taken place.

Memory Khan Seminar

The case has been registered under Section 192 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th December 2025 1:21 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button