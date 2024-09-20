‘Cash-for-vote’ case: SC denies transfer to Telangana HC

Hyderabad: Refusing to transfer the infamous ‘cash for vote’ case of 2015 against chief minister A Revanth Reddy from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) court to the Telangana High Court as sought by the petitioner BRS MLA G Jagadish Reddy, the Supreme Court on Friday, September 18, directed the former not to interfere. The SC also instructed the ACB not to report to the chief minister regarding the case.

The top court observed that Jagadish Reddy’s contention that Revanth Reddy who is also the state home minister could interfere with the investigation, was only an assumption of which there was no evidence. It asked the petitioner to approach the court if he found any interference in the future.

Also rejecting the petitioner’s defence counsel’s plea to have the case investigated under the supervision of the case under a sitting Supreme Court judge, the apex court stated that even if the case was transferred to the Telangana High Court, the investigation agency which is the ACB will still be investigating the case.

As there was no evidence of interference by the chief minister in the case, the top court has refused to entertain the petition.