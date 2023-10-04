Hyderabad: HC to re-examine ‘cash-for-vote’ case involving Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has resumed proceedings in the cash-for-vote case involving state Congress president Revanth Reddy.

Revanth Reddy had filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the opportunity to cross-examine five witnesses in the case simultaneously.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court clarified that earlier orders had been issued directing the High Court to make a decision. Therefore, there was no need for further hearings in the Supreme Court regarding this matter.

The bench consisting of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice SVS Bhatti decided that the High Court possessed the authority to reach a final verdict on the matter.

With the Supreme Court’s decision, the cash-for-vote case has once again come under the jurisdiction of the High Court. It should be noted that in this case, the special court had ordered the separation of all witnesses for their individual examination, rejecting Revanth Reddy’s request to examine them together.

Revanth Reddy had challenged the special court’s decision in the High Court, which upheld the special court’s ruling. Subsequently, Revanth Reddy approached the Supreme Court.

In May 2021, the Supreme Court had heard the case and directed the High Court to make a decision within five weeks. The Supreme Court also instructed the trial court not to proceed with witness examinations until a final decision was reached.

Despite the Supreme Court’s directive, the High Court had not made a decision, leading Revanth Reddy to once again approach the Supreme Court. However, the bench of Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice SVS Bhatti did not issue a ruling at this time.