Cash, illegal weapons recovered from Atiq Khan’s office in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police recovered an undisclosed amount of cash and about a dozen illegal weapons from a demolished office of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Chakia area here oillegn Tuesday, officials said.

They said the front part of the office had been already demolished by authorities using a bulldozer.

On Tuesday, a search was carried out at the site amid a heavy police deployment and a huge amount of cash and about a dozen illegal weapons were found from the former MP’s office, officials said.

Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

He was recently booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the Raju Pal murder case. Umesh Pal and his police security guard Sandeep Nishad were shot dead in Dhoomanganj area of Prayagraj on February 24.

Based on a complaint by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine others.

The reward for anyone providing information leading to the arrest of five accused, including Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad, has been increased to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 2.5 lakh, a senior police official had earlier told PTI.

Two men allegedly linked to Umesh Pal’s murder Arbaaz and Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman were killed in encounters with the police on February 27 and March 6 respectively.

Atiq Ahmed is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.