Cash reward of Rs 10 lakh announced for Canada-based gangster’s aide

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on the head of Kashmir Singh Galwaddi alias Balbir Singh, who is believed to be associated with Canada-based gangster Arshdeep Singh Dhalla.

Balbir has been accused of being involved in terrorist activities of proscribed terrorist outfits. Additionally, he has also been booked under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA has also released two photos of Kashmir Singh.

Recently, the NIA had arrested Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amritk Singh, two of Dhall’s aides, in the same case. Both were hiding in the Philippines and were arrested by the NIA on their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.

Also Read Canada: Muslim groups urge Quebec court to lift ban on religious activities in schools

An NIA official said that non-bailable warrants were issued against them by an NIA court in Delhi.

“They were also wanted in several criminal cases that took place in Punjab. The NIA had registered a suo moto case on August 20 last year under various sections of IPC and UAPA against them,” the official said.

The NIA said that its investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organisation Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and also for smuggling arms, ammunition and explosives for KTF from across the border.

“The accused had been working for Arshdeep Singh Dhalla to promote the violent criminal activities of the KTF in India. In association with another notorious wanted accused, Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, they had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruiting youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF.

“They were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit. The accused used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and then threaten them into parting with huge amounts. In case the identified targets refused, their homes and other premises would be fired upon by the accused’s India-based associates,” the NIA official said.