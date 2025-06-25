CAT orders allocation of IAS Amrapali Kata to Telangana cadre

Hyderabad: The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday, June 24, delivered a significant verdict directing that IAS officer Amrapali Kata be allocated to the Telangana cadre.

Currently serving as the Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation, Amrapali Kata had filed a petition challenging the central government’s earlier decision to assign her to the Andhra Pradesh cadre following the bifurcation of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh state.

The CAT bench, comprising judicial member Lata Basavaraj Patte and administrative member Varun Sindhu Kulkaumudi, reviewed the case and found merit in Amrapali Kata’s arguments. She contended that the guidelines set by the Pratyush Sinha Committee, which oversaw the allocation of officers between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were inconsistently applied.

Specifically, she argued that while some officers faced strict enforcement of these guidelines, others were granted relaxations, leading to discriminatory outcomes.

The Tribunal agreed with Amrapali Kata, observing that the Pratyush Sinha Committee’s guidelines were flawed and their selective implementation was unjust. The CAT noted that different standards were applied to different officers regarding inter-state transfers and cadre allocation, which was not appropriate.

Accepting her plea, the Tribunal set aside the central government’s previous proceedings that had allocated her to the Andhra Pradesh cadre and issued orders for her immediate allocation to the Telangana cadre.

The CAT further directed the central government and both state governments to comply with its order and facilitate Amrapali Kata’s transfer to the Telangana cadre.