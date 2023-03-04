Cattle scam: Calcutta HC clears decks for ED to take Anubrata Mondal to Delhi

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Saturday cleared the decks for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal to Delhi in connection with the multi-crore cattle smuggling scam in West Bengal.

The single-judge bench of Justice Bibek Chaudhuri said a fine of Rs 1,00,000 was also imposed as a penalty on Mondal for keeping the multiple court option open in the matter by filing the same petition at both Calcutta High Court and Delhi High Court by suppressing information in both these courts.

On Saturday, Mondal’s counsel told the court that his client should not be taken to Delhi considering his health.

In reply, the ED counsel said that in that case, Mondal will be taken to the national capital through a flight and also get him treated at the AIIMS there.

After hearing both sides, Justice Chaudhuri permitted the ED to take Mondal to Delhi on a flight.

But before taking him to Delhi, as per the order, Mondal has to be examined at a central hospital and a certificate declaring him fit for travel has to be issued by that central hospital before taking him to Delhi.

On Saturday, the ED counsel specially stressed on Mondal’s attempts to keep the multiple court options open in the matter.

“Is it not because of a backup in case the verdict of a particular court does not go in favour of him, in this case he filed the same petition at Calcutta High Court and Delhi High Court. On Friday, his counsel informed the Delhi court that his client will withdraw the petition made by him on this count at Delhi High Court. Anubrata Mondal lacks all ethical values. He deserves a huge financial penalty for that,” the ED counsel said.