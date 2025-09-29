Mumbai: The divorce of choreographer Dhanashree Verma and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the most talked-about splits in 2025. The buzz started early this year when Chahal unfollowed Dhanashree on social media, and the couple officially parted ways in March after months of speculation.

Despite the divorce being finalized, their separation continues to make headlines, with Dhanashree recently making serious revelations. In a latest viral clip from the reality show Rise & Fall, she revealed that she caught Chahal cheating just two months into their marriage. While having breakfast, she told co-contestant Kubbra Sait:

“Nahi chal skta, first year, caught him in second month.” Watch the video below that is going viral on Instagram.

Dhanashree also addressed rumours about alimony, stating that there was no financial dispute. She told host Aditya Narayan, “Officially, it has been almost a year. It happened quickly because it was mutual, that’s why when people say alimony, it’s wrong.” She added that she only feels the need to explain herself to those she cares about.

In another candid conversation with Arbaz Patel on the show, Dhanashree hinted that she might reveal more details about her marriage and separation, saying, “Ek darr rehta hai na ki main na kabhi muh khol doon… main bataungi na ek ek point toh…” Fans are now speculating whether she will break her silence in the coming months.

Dhanashree and Chahal tied the knot in Gurugram in December 2020, after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic when Chahal asked her for dance lessons.