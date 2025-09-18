Mumbai: It’s been months since cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Dhanashree Verma parted ways, but their divorce and personal lives continue to stay in the limelight. Post-separation, Chahal has been linked to RJ Mahvash, and now, a new viral clip has reignited the buzz.

In a candid conversation with Arbaz Patel on Rise & Fall, Dhanashree appeared vulnerable as Arbaz mentioned knowing Chahal’s “current partner” well. Instead of dismissing the cricketer’s new romance, Dhanashree hinted that she has “a lot of tea to spill.”

She said, “Ek darr rehta hai na ki main na kabhi muh khol doon… main bataungi na ek ek point toh…” Her words have sparked speculations that she might be holding back details about her marriage and separation.

Fans on social media are interpreting Dhanashree’s reaction as an indirect confirmation of Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s relationship, with many urging her to “expose the truth.” Meanwhile, despite repeated denials from both Chahal and Mahvash, the two continue to be spotted together, further fueling the dating chatter.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Dhanashree will finally break her silence and reveal her side of the story in the coming months.