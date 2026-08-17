Cause of joblessness: Delhi man follows, targets ‘mullah’ family

New Delhi: A Muslim family driving on a Delhi road has unsuspectingly become the target of another man on the road, claiming to be a Hindu, who filmed them and provided a running commentary as to how the riders posed a threat to society.

From the timestamp, the video seems to have been shot late in the evening of Sunday, August 16.

The video shows a scooter carrying the couple and their three children. As the camera follows them, the man filming them, Swatantra Bhardwaj, starts telling the viewers to take note: “Ye mullaon ka family hai (This is a family of Mullahs).”

“Ek toh helmet nahin hai, do ladki beech mein hain, ek ladka aage latka hai (First of all, they aren’t wearing helmets. Two girls are in the middle, and one boy is hanging in front),” he adds.

A family driving on a Delhi road has unsuspectingly become the target of another man on the road, who filmed them and provided a running commentary as to how the riders posed a threat to society.



Hinting that the woman must be pregnant, he says, "Ye jo mulla** hai, iske paet… pic.twitter.com/wgdHJziQ6o — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 17, 2026

Hinting that the woman must be pregnant, Bhardwaj says, “Ye jo mulla** hai, iske paet mein aurbhi overloaded saamaan hai (The woman is also carrying an overload in her stomach).”

‘Samjho berozgaari kahaan se badh rahi hai’

Continuing his tirade in Hindi, he says, “Samjho berozgaari kahaan se badh rahi hai (This should tell you where unemployment is stemming from). Finally, facing the camera, the man asks viewers to tag Delhi Police to take action, reminding viewers that the scooter’s registration number is visible enough to identify the family.

Ultimately, the Hindutva worker requests Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a Population Control Bill. Harping on the fact that none of the riders wore a helmet, he adds that if something happened to the pregnant woman, the government would be blamed.

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He also urged the viewers to tag the traffic police so that the family is served a challan.

The video seems to have been shot on Sunday, but Siasat.com hasn’t been able to verify its authenticity.

Not the first time Swatantra Bhardwaj targeted Muslims

The video is not the first time Bhardwaj has posted videos targeting Muslims. During the students’ protests over NEET irregularities in Jantar Mantar, Bhardwaj asked Delhi Police to make him an officer for one day to show what real gundagardi looks like.

He is associated with a cow vigilante group and had called on his fellow Gau Rakshaks for help to lay siege to Delhi.