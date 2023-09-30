Cauvery water: Karnataka govt to file review petition before apex court, CWMA

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We do not have water and therefore cannot release water".

Published: 30th September 2023 9:48 am IST
Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will file a review petition before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Supreme Court on Saturday.

On Friday, the CWMA endorsed the direction of its assisting body, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CRWC) asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The chief minister spoke to reporters at his home office ‘Krishna’ on Friday after a meeting with retired Supreme Court judges and former Advocate Generals of the state.

Siddaramaiah said they have given some opinions and suggestions. It was suggested to form an expert advisory committee to the government exclusively regarding the irrigation projects of the state.

“Data collection and advisory work should be done by the committee. The committee should advise the government and provide information to the legal team about inter-state water disputes,” he said about the suggestion aired in the meeting.

Siddaramaiah said action will be taken accordingly.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Home Minister G Parameshwara, Law Minister H K Patil and Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy were among those present at the meeting.

