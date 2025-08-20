CBI arrests NHAI Warangal project director over Rs 60000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a project director, PIU, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Warangal, Telangana and a private person while accepting bribe of Rs 60,000 from a person.

The CBI registered the case on 19 August against the project director (PIU) of the NHAI, Warangal, and a private person on allegations that the accused allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh for not causing any hindrance for the operation of complainant’s restaurant situated adjacent to the highway near the Gudur Toll Plaza.

The demand of Rs 1 lakh was initiated through the accused private person said the CBI. After negotiation, the accused project director agreed to allegedly receive Rs 60,000 promising that during his tenure of five years there would not be any problem for the complainant.

The CBI caught both the accused red-handed on 19 August, 2025 while demanding and accepting the amount of Rs 60,000 from the complainant. Both the accused have been arrested and are being produced before the Court.

Searches were conducted at 3 places at Hyderabad, Warangal and Sadashivpet, Telangana and incriminating documents have been seized. The case is under investigation.