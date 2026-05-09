CBI arrests Telangana postal official in Rs 30,000 bribery case

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Inspector of Posts attached to the Wanaparthy Division in Telangana for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a complainant.

According to officials, the agency registered a case on May 7 against the Superintendent of Posts, the Inspector of Posts of Wanaparthy Division, and some unidentified persons on charges of corruption and extortion.

The complaint alleged that the officials had already collected Rs 1.3 lakh from the complainant and were demanding an additional Rs 30,000 to process and release substitute salary dues.

Following the complaint, the CBI conducted a trap operation during which the Inspector of Posts was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount.

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The accused was produced before the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases in Hyderabad on Friday. The court remanded him to judicial custody until May 20.

Searches in two locations

As part of the investigation, CBI teams carried out searches at two locations connected to the accused — one at Badangpet in Rangareddy district and another at Warangal Cross Road in Khammam.

The agency said further investigation into the case is continuing.