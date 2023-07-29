CBI files FIR in Manipur viral video case

Manipur govt and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th July 2023 12:55 pm IST
CBI accused of theft by Lalan Sheikh's wife
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced on Saturday that they have filed an FIR in connection to the viral video of two young tribal women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

BookMyMBBS

A senior CBI official told IANS that the case was registered late Fridat night.

The Manipur government and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had transferred the case to the CBI for further investigation.

MS Education Academy

In connection to the incident, the Manipur Police have arrested seven suspects.

Although the incident took place on May 4, a day after the widespread ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, the video went viral this month.

Also Read
Two killed, 6 injured, 6 houses burnt in Manipur

On Thursday, the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that the investigation into the incident had been transferred to the CBI.

They also requested the transfer of the entire case, including the trial, to any state outside Manipur.

As of now, the CBI has lodged six separate FIRs in connection with the ongoing violence in Manipur.

The viral video FIR is the seventh.

The video had sparked nationwide condemnation, with the opposition demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the matter in Parliament.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 29th July 2023 12:55 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button