Two killed, 6 injured, 6 houses burnt in Manipur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 11:40 pm IST
Manipur: Article 355 invoked, Army flag march on, addtl troops airlifted from Assam
Article 355 invoked, Army flag march on, addtl troops airlifted from Assam (Photo: Twitter)

Imphal: At least two people were killed and six others, including security personnel, injured in different incidents in Manipur while attackers set fire to six houses in Bishnupur, police said on Friday night.

BookMyMBBS

Police said that one civilian was killed and six others, including two security personnel, were injured after the attackers opened fire at Phougakchao Ikhai, Heikol and Terakhongsangbi (Bishnupur) and Kangvai (Churchandpur) areas.

Also Read
Telangana CM KCR to hold cabinet meeting on July 31

A villager, who sustained splinter injuries on Tuesday following the firing by armed attackers at Heikol and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

MS Education Academy

Attackers also burnt down six houses at Phougakchao Ikhai Maning Leikai in Bishnupur.

Central Forces and Police have rushed to all the areas and controlled the situation after retaliating against the attackers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th July 2023 11:40 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button