CBI raids 13 locations in Bengal cattle smuggling case

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday conducted search operations at 13 locations, including in Kolkata and West Bengal’s Birbhum district, of two persons in an ongoing investigation of the cattle smuggling case in the state, an official said.

“During the searches, cash amounting to Rs 17 lakh, electronic devices including 10 mobile phones, pen drives, hard discs, besides several incriminating documents and a locker key have been recovered,” said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official.

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is also facing prosecution in the matter.

In September 2020, the CBI lodged an FIR against Mohd Enamul Haque, the kingpin of the racket, BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and others regarding smuggling of cattle through the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

Haque was arrested by the CBI in November 2020, for allegedly bribing BSF officials to keep his illegal, cross-border cattle smuggling business running.

The CBI had learnt in its investigation that Haque had allegedly been running a hawala racket of Rs 1,000 crore. He was paying fat bribes to BSF officials.

Trinamool leader Vinay Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra were also allegedly involved in the matter. In March 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Vikas Mishra and attached the property of Vinay Mishra, for allegedlyreceiving money from Haque through Hawala channels.