CBI submits status report in RG Kar case at Sealdah court

Kolkata: The CBI on Monday submitted a status report before a city court on its probe into the rape-murder case at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, in which one person has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment till death.

The CBI stated in the report that it will soon submit before the court a supplementary chargesheet in the rape and murder case of an on-duty medic on August 9 last year, a lawyer attached to the matter said.

The central agency also opposed before the additional chief judicial magistrate, Sealdah court, a prayer by former officer in-charge of Tala police station, Abhijit Mondal, for the return of sim card of his mobile phone.

Also Read RG Kar case: CBI to submit fresh progress report on probe today

No order was passed on the prayer on Monday by the judge.

Sanjay Roy, accused of committing rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee, was convicted of the charges and sentenced to life imprisonment till death on January 20 by the ACJM court.

Former principal of RG Kar hospital, Sandip Ghosh, and Mondal, are the two other accused in the case. The ACJM court at Sealdah had on December 13 granted bail to Mondal and Ghosh.

Mondal was accused of alleged delay in filing of FIR in the case, while Ghosh was accused of tampering of evidence.

Ghosh, who is on judicial remand in another case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is, however, still behind bars despite being granted bail in the rape-murder case.