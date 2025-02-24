RG Kar case: CBI to submit fresh progress report on probe today

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will submit a fresh progress report on the agency’s continuing probe in the R.G. Kar rape and murder case on Monday at a special court in Kolkata, which had recently sentenced a civic volunteer and the prime convict in the case, Sanjay Roy, to life imprisonment.

On February 20, the judge of the special court directed the CBI to submit a fresh report on the matter by February 24 after the victim’s parents complained and accused the central agency of not updating the court on the progress of the investigation in the matter periodically.

Now with the chapter on conviction and sentencing of the sole prime accused in the case over as far as the jurisdiction of the special court is concerned, the fresh progress report is expected to throw some light on the investigation in the angle of tampering with and altering of evidence in the case.

The CBI had already challenged the order of the special court at Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Roy. Although the West Bengal government also moved the Calcutta High Court with a similar plea, the court ruled that only the CBI as the investigating agency in the case had the right to make such a plea.

To recall, after the body of the woman doctor, who became a victim of ghastly rape and murder, was recovered from the seminar hall of state-run R.G. Kar Medical in the morning of August 9 last year, the initial investigation was being carried out by the Kolkata Police.

There had been several allegations of severe tampering with and altering of evidence during that period of investigation by the city police. Later CBI took charge of the investigation following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI also arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar, and Abhijit Mondal, former SHO of Tala Police Station, on charges of tampering with and altering evidence.

But both were granted “default bail” by the special court as the CBI failed to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.

Mondal is currently out on bail. However, Ghosh is still in judicial custody because of the pending and parallel investigation against him by CBI in the case of multi-crore financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.