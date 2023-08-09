CBI takes over probe into CAPFs recruitment in Bengal through forged documents

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over the investigation into alleged illegal recruitment of Central Armed Police Forces personnel in West Bengal on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Wednesday.

The central probe agency registered an FIR in this regard on the directions of Calcutta High Court last week, they said.

The agency had conducted a preliminary enquiry on the directions of the High Court to look into the allegations that several illegal candidates were recruited in the armed forces and the Central Armed Police Forces via forged certificates in which some Pakistani nationals had also benefitted.

“As would appear from the report filed by them (CBI), no irregularities have yet been found regarding the recruitment in the armed forces. However, as regards employment in the Central Para Military Forces, some irregularities have already been detected. During preliminary enquiry, at least four such instances have come to light,” Justice Jay Sengupta noted.

West Bengal, being a bordering state, provides for less cut off marks in the examinations for employment in the Central Para Military Forces, he said.

“This seems to have prompted people from other states, especially from the northern part of the country, to forge documents to show that they were domiciled in the State of West Bengal,” Justice Sengupta noted citing submissions of the deputy solicitor general.

“Domicile certificates, matriculation certificates and caste certificates have been forged. It will be a matter of a more in-depth investigation whether foreign nationals have also taken recourse to the same modus operandi in applying for jobs in the Indian forces,” he said.

The order cited one such case where a domicile certificate was allegedly issued on the basis of forged orders of a sub divisional officer.

“Therefore, an FIR needs to be registered and the matter properly investigated to find out the true extent and gravity of the allegations levelled which could have a national implication,” the judge added.

The counsel representing the West Bengal government did not object to the investigation by the CBI in the case.

The High Court had also directed the state to provide all assistance to the probe agency.