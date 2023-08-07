CPI(M) to keep Bengal immune from INDIA alliance formula

Kolkata: The highest leadership of CPI(M) has admitted that the overall formula of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) cannot be implemented in West Bengal at any cost.

The party’s central committee has also admitted that though for a different reason the effective implementation of the INDIA formula is also not possible in Kerala.

Party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury has admitted the practical difficulties of implementing the INDIA formula in these two states at the end of the three-day central committee meeting of the party that concluded late Sunday evening, party insiders said.

Yechury, sources added, also admitted that the practical situation in these two states, especially in West Bengal, is conducive for the party to accept the basic essence of INDIA formula, which is a one-to-one contest against BJP in the big battle of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s general secretary has also reportedly accepted the logic of the Bengal brigade that in West Bengal the party’s campaign line will be to project ruling Trinamool Congress as an “untrustworthy” force in the national perspective of a grand opposition alliance against BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“The central committee has also endorsed the Bengal brigade of maintaining parallel anti- BJP and anti-TMC fronts in the state in alliance with Congress,” a party’s central committee member from West Bengal said.

Similarly, sources added, in Kerala the party will adopt its own formula of maintaining parallel “anti- BJP” and “anti-Congress” fronts, considering that Congress and CPI(M) are the two principal political opponents in his coastal state in southern India.

“The party’s line is simple. Neither BJP is a trustworthy force against the autocratic Trinamool Congress in West Bengal nor is Trinamool Congress, which also practices competitive communalism, reliable as a partner in combating the communal politics of BJP. So our party will continue considering both the forces as equal opponents and prepare itself for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on these lines,” the central committee member from West Bengal said.