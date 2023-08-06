Uddhav hits back at PM Modi over his INDIA alliance remarks

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had derided the opposition INDIA alliance by citing reviled names such as Indian Mujahideen.

Addressing workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) and activists of Sambhaji Brigade here, Thackeray said the INDIA bloc comprises the parties that oppose those who strangle democracy and freedom.

“We feel proud when PM Modi meets foreign leaders abroad. Do you meet them as the prime minister of India or as Pradhan Sevak of Indian Mujahideen?” he asked.

Thackeray was referring to the prime minister’s criticism of the opposition alliance INDIA wherein the latter had cited reviled names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Notably, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will host the third meeting of the INDIA alliance in Mumbai which is slated to be held on August 31 and September 1.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the induction of leaders from other parties, Thackeray said the BJP has become the party of “ayarams” (turncoats) and it will now construct an “ayaram mandir”.

The “Aaya Ram Gaya Ram” expression in politics refers to the frequent floor-crossing, turn-coating, switching parties and political horse-trading.

“I pity cadres of BJP as they have to worship ‘aayarams’ in the party. Devendra Fadnavis has become a minister who is maintaining the muster record of the incoming people. How much burden will he take?” Thackeray questioned.

He also referred to a media report about PM Modi asking MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to get rakhis tied from Muslim women.

“If you have guts, get rakhis tied from women in Manipur who were paraded naked publicly and also from Bilkis Bano (the gang rape victim of the 2002 Gujarat communal riot),” the former chief minister said.

He also targeted BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his reported “Aurangzeb ki aulad” remarks.

“Descendants of (Mughal emperor) Aurangzeb are in the BJP. Aurangzeb is still alive and he is there in your party (BJP)….breaking other political parties…Devendraji. Why is it that communal tension is flaring up in Maharashtra invoking Aurangzeb after this government (led by Eknath Shinde) came to power?” he asked.

Thackeray claimed BJP is making Shiv Sena and Nationalist Party factions fight each other and accused the saffron party of raking up history to engineer divisions in society.

He also took a veiled jibe at NCP leader Ajit Pawar who had claimed to have joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government for the cause of development.

“Even the British had brought development. Still, we demanded that they leave India. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station in Mumbai, the Gateway of India and the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) building are all constructed by the British,” Thackeray added.