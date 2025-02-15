CBSE 10th, 12th Board exams 2025 begin today

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams for Cass 10 and Class 12 will begin on Saturday.

Around 42 lakh students will be appearing for the 2024-25 Board exams. As per data shared by the Board, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be held in as many as 7,842 exam centres across the country and 26 countries abroad.

The Class 10 exams will run until March 10, 2025, while the Class 12 exams will follow a similar schedule. Both exams will be held in a single shift, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

According to the CBSE 2025 date sheet, the Class 10 Board exams will begin with English (Communicative) and English (Language and Literature) and the Class 12 exams will be held for the entrepreneurship paper on the first day.

For the first time, CBSE organised a live webcast to brief key exam functionaries such as centre superintendents, deputy superintendents, assistant superintendents, city coordinators, and observers on the examination guidelines.

The webcast will also cover evaluation processes and the responsibilities of exam officials.

It was available on CBSE’s official YouTube channel, from 2:30 pm Friday. The session lasted for two hours.

Students appearing for the exams must carry their admit cards and school ID cards to the exam centres. The CBSE 2025 admit cards contain vital details, including exam timings, subjects, and the exam centre information.

These measures aim to ensure smooth conduct and security for the large number of students participating in this year’s exams.

With preparations in place, both students and authorities are geared up for the successful conduct of the CBSE 2025 Board exams, which are expected to be a significant event for the academic community.