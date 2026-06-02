CBSE Chairman transferred, panel formed to probe OSM procurement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta were transferred on Tuesday, June 2. This is a significant development following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

Over the last few days, the board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. Concerns were raised by students and parents over the implementation of the OSM system in the CBSE board examination process.

Student presents detailed PPT before panel

Meanwhile, Sarthak Sidhant presented a seven-page PPT before a parliamentary panel explaining CBSE’s alleged tendering process to select vendors for online marking in the Class-12 exams. He also put forth a set of questions for the board, sources told PTI.

The 17-year-old student from Jharkhand presented a seven-page copy of his findings before the Parliamentary Committee for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, chaired by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, who heard him patiently and demanded answers from CBSE officials.

His presentation was made in the presence of the now-transferred CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary, School Education, Sanjay Kumar, along with other officials of the Ministry of Education and the board.

The CBSE handed over a report to the panel members, presenting their side on the problems faced by students, and assured the MPs that the glitches that appeared on its portal have since been rectified and students now have time till June 6 to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House Annexe amid growing concerns among students on glitches, alleged discrepancies in evaluation and challenges faced by them during the Class 12 post-result verification.

Amid a row over the CBSE’s on-screen marking system, the committee had summoned top officials of the board and the Ministry of School Education to discuss the issue of using the online marking system (OSM) in the Class-12 exams and the problems faced by students consequently.

The panel also discussed applying the three-language formula in Classes 9 and 10 with the education ministry officials.

Rahul Singh did not respond to the three-language formula issue either, saying, “I believe the matter is sub judice.”

“The committee has always been looking at the issues of students and their problems. This is exactly what the committee has done,” Singh told reporters when asked about the meeting.

Also Read CBSE probes answer sheet swap in re-evaluation process

One-member panel to probe OSM vendor

The Centre has formed a one-member committee to inquire into matters relating to the procurement of services for the on-screen marking system by CBSE.

The committee will be chaired by S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson, Capacity Building Commission, a memorandum issued by the Cabinet Secretariat said on Tuesday, June 2.

Chauhan has been empowered to obtain the assistance of officials from other departments, as required, while the Capacity Building Commission will provide secretarial assistance to the panel.

The committee will submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

The memorandum addressed to Chauhan was shared with the Department of School Education and Literacy and the Department of Personnel and Training.

The move comes amid students and parents raising concerns over the implementation of the on-screen marking (OSM) system in CBSE’s board examinations.

The board has faced criticism over technical glitches, payment failures and delays in its verification and re-evaluation process, prompting demands for greater transparency and accountability.