CBSE class 12th results 2023 declared

The long wait is finally over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results for the class 12th board exams.
The CBSE Class 12 result 2023 has shown an impressive improvement, with 87.33 pass percentage. In 2019, it was 83.40 percentage.
A total of 16.60 lakh students appeared for the class 12th board exams this year. Among the various regions, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest pass percentage, an outstanding 99.91 percent.
Now, students can check their results on the official CBSE results website (click here).
In addition to the CBSE results website, students can also access their results through DigiLocker. To download their results from DigiLocker, students need to activate their CBSE Result DigiLocker accounts.
The following steps explain the process to activate DigiLocker account:
- Read user manual (click here) and then visit the DigiLocker activation website (click here).
- Read the instructions carefully and gather the necessary information before clicking on ‘Get Started with Account Confirmation.’
- Select the appropriate class (10th or 12th) and enter the school code, roll number, and 6-digit security PIN (obtainable from respective schools).
- On the subsequent screen, provide a ten-digit mobile number and date of birth.
- Finally, enter the OTP received on the registered mobile phone to activate the DigiLocker account.