CBSE issues notice to school in Hyderabad over fee hike

Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice to the Hyderabad Public School in Ramanthapur, and sought an explanation on the fee hike and lack of a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) based on complaints by some parents.

According to a report in the Times of India, in their complaint, parents expressed anguish over the school’s unilateral decision on the fee hike, which has increased over the last five years. They also highlighted that the school has not been managing the parents’ grievances due to a lack of PTA.

CBSE seeks response from school

The Hyderabad Public School has been asked to submit an explanation regarding the issue within one month. The CBSE said that serious allegations have been levelled against the school, adding that it has violated the Affiliation and Examination By-Laws of the board. “The school authority is directed to submit an explanation regarding the allegations to the complainants and this office in 30 days,” read the notice from the CBSE.

The board stressed that if the school fails to comply with the notice within the stipulated time, it will face actions as per the Affiliation and Examination Bye Laws of the board. The HPS has denied irregularities in these matters and said that a response has been submitted to the CBSE.