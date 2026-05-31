CBSE OSM: Rahul Gandhi interacts with students who ‘exposed’ fiasco

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, May 31, targeted the Centre over the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) on-screen marking (OSM) row, sharing a video of his interaction with a group of students and describing them as brave young Indians who asked the Modi government simple questions but received “insults instead of answers.”

Asserting that the students deserved a bright future, Gandhi said, “We will make sure they get it,”

Posting the clip on his social media accounts, Gandhi described it as a “revealing chat with my fellow ‘anti-national Soros agents.'”

“Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions – but got insults instead of answers,” Gandhi said in his post on X, accompanying the video.

“They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they get it,” he added.

In the video, Gandhi has an informal chat with the students about their ordeal. He also joked about how they were labelled “Pakistanis” and “deep state agents” after raising what he called legitimate concerns and issues.

“You are students. You are asking for your answer sheets, that’s all. Now, suddenly, you have become anti-nationals. You have to accept the problem if you have to solve the problem. You are refusing to accept the problem and blaming the poor kids and saying ‘you are deep state, you are spies, terrorists,'” Gandhi says in the video, attacking the government over the OSM controversy.

Several CBSE Class 12 students had flagged mix-up cases after accessing scanned copies uploaded on the portal and finding that the answer sheets did not belong to them.

A revealing chat with my fellow “anti-national Soros agents.”



Vedant and his friends are brilliant, brave young Indians who asked CBSE and the Modi government simple questions – but got insults instead of answers.



They deserve a bright and secure future. We will make sure they… pic.twitter.com/5InBxgJv1B — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 31, 2026

Also Read CBSE probes answer sheet swap in re-evaluation process

A post on X post by Class 12 student Vedant, alleging that the Physics answer sheet uploaded by the CBSE under the revaluation process was not his, had gone viral. Several other students subsequently took to social media with similar claims.

CBSE later reached out to them and shared their correct answer sheets. The board said that it had taken up on “top priority” the cases related to alleged mismatched answer sheets and other concerns faced by students in the revaluation process.

Vedant was part of the group of students who interacted with Gandhi.

Experts from IIT-Madras and IIT-Kanpur, along with Digital Infrastructure Corporation of India (DICI), are examining the system and strengthening the portal and payment gateway integration, according to government sources.

Also Read Hyderabad firm at centre of CBSE marking row had messed up 2019 Inter results

Coempt, the company that did the OSM for the CBSE exam, has come under attack from Gandhi, who alleged that the firm was already mired in controversy under its old name, Globarena.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has demanded an independent judicial probe, as well as an SIT inquiry to unearth the truth behind the “entire scam”, and asked why a firm that had a murky past in Telangana handed the contract to the board.