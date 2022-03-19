CBSE starts sending Class 12 part 1 results to schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started sending the results of first term of class 10 to schools directly. The Board has released the Term I class 12th result in offline mode.

The students can contact their respective schools to get the results, an official said.

Earlier, on last Saturday, the CBSE had released the results of the first term of Class 10 students in a similar way.

The first term examination of class X and XII students were conducted in December last year.

The results of both classes have been sent directly to the schools via offline mode. Students can also get it through the offline mode, said the CBSE in a statement.

The first term examination of class 10 was held from November 30 to December 11, 2021, while class 12 first term examination was conducted from December 1 to December 22 last year across the country at various exam centres.

Around 35 lakhs of students had participated.

The second term examination of class 12 and class 10 will be conducted from April 26. The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations get over.