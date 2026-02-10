CBSE to fast track on-screen marking for 2026 Class 12 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the mandatory use of the on-screen marking (OSM) system for the 2026 Class 12 board exams, allowing teachers to evaluate answer sheets digitally using computers rather than manually correcting papers.

An official circular, dated February 9, sent to principals and heads of all CBSE-affiliated schools stated that the decision is part of the Board’s continuous effort to “enhance efficiency and transparency” during the examinations.

The Board conducts Class 12 and 10 examinations every year across 26 countries, catering to approximately 46 lakh students.

However, the evaluation of Class 10 answer books will continue in physical mode as before in 2026, the document said.

CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 will begin on February 17 and conclude on April 10.

Listing the benefits of the OSM system, the board said it eliminates totalling errors, reduces manual errors and promotes teacher participation.

Moreover, it helps save transportation time, costs, and manpower requirements for verification, while including every school on a global level in contributing to the evaluation, the official communication by the board read.

It is also an environmentally sustainable form of digital evaluation, it added.

In order for the OSM to work, the board directed schools to ensure readiness by installing or upgrading existing computer labs with public static IP, having PC/laptops with Windows OS 8 or above, the latest internet browser, Adobe Reader, internet connection and uninterrupted power supply.

Before the official implementation of OSM, the board will also conduct several dry runs, organise training programs to explain the system to staff, establish call centres and release instructional videos, the Controller of Examinations at CBSE Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj said.