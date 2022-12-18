‘CCTVs, no drugs, no nudity’: Hyderabad police issue guidelines for New Year events

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad on Sunday issued guidelines to the managements of 3 Star & above hotels, clubs and pubs with regard to New Year celebrations on the intervening night of December 31/January 1, 2023.

The management of 3 Star & above hotels, clubs and pubs who are going to conduct events/programmes up to 1:00 am (midnight) should apply to the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad for grant of permission to the undersigned well in advance i.e. at least 10 days before.

Important guidelines:

As per AP Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2013, the organizer will ensure that CCTV Cameras with recording facilities are installed at all the entry & exit points of the establishment. CCTV Cameras will also be installed with a recording facility at parking places.

The organizers & management should provide adequate security guards for traffic management and security/ access to their establishment.

The decency of apparel, dance acts, gestures words has to be ensured by organizers. There should not be any obscenity or nudity in any of the performances. Sound levels are to be maintained at equal or less than 45 decibels, a press note from the police informed.

The organizers are warned not to allow any firearms at the venue of the event.

The organizers should ensure that passes/tickets/coupons should not be granted in excess of the capacity as this may lead to law & order problems.

Special parking arrangements should be made by the organizer and there should not be any obstruction to the free flow of traffic.

Orderliness should be maintained by the organizer inside the venue.

No minors should be permitted in programmes organized for couples and in Pubs and Bars.

Organizers of programmes are strictly warned that no person should be allowed to use drugs or Narcotics and Psychotropic substances and if the managements fail to prevent the same it would lead to the culpability of management and action will be taken as per law. Organizers should pay special attention to parking areas & other places where drugs are clandestinely sold.

The Organizers should appoint an adequate number of security guards for taking care of systematic parking inside the premises as well as to regulate Traffic in front of the entry and exit gates.

They should not serve liquor beyond the hours permitted by Excise Department.

It is the responsibility of the Management of Pubs/Bars to make necessary arrangements to provide Drivers/Cabs to customers who are in a drunken state to reach their destinations safely.

There should not be any display or use of fireworks.

Instructions of the District Fire Officer/Regional Fire Officer should be complied with.

Liability for any loss, damage, nuisance etc. life and property as a sequel to the functioning of the establishment will rest with the applicant.

The following advisory should be displayed by managements of star hotels, pubs, clubs and bars & restaurants at the entrance and inside their establishment:

Drunk driving is an offence U/s 185 M.V. Act.

The permissible alcohol limit is up to and below 30 mg/100 ml of blood i.e., 30 micrograms/100 ml of blood. Anything above that, as recorded by a Breath Analyzer is a violation.

If you are found driving the vehicle in a drunken condition a case will be booked against you by the Police.

In such case, if any person with a valid Driving License accompanies you, he has to undergo a breath test. If found not inebriated, the vehicle will be given to him, otherwise, the vehicle will be shifted to the Police Station for temporary custody.

The customer (respondent) will have to come to the Police Station the next working day along with the original driving license and registration certificate of the vehicle and take back the vehicle. Whenever the police summons you, you should attend the court and the police will file a charge sheet against you.

Following Punishment can be awarded:

The penalty for Drunken driving is Rs. 10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment.

Driving License will be suspended for 3 months and above or permanently.

Minors should not drive the vehicle and owners will be held responsible.

Silencers of two-wheelers should not be removed and noise pollution should be avoided.

Customers are also informed that driving their vehicles in Over Speed, dangerous driving and racing in public places will also be punishable under sections 183, and 184 of M.V.Act.

Also, the concept of a “designated driver for a day” who can safely take home co-passengers without himself/herself indulging in drinking beyond the limit is to be explained to the customers as well as displayed at prominent places for their safety.