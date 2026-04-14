CEC Gyanesh Kumar is compromised, working for BJP, claims TMC leader

West Bengal: All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale alleged that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is “compromised” and openly working for the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing the lack of publicly available information regarding his assets.

Gokhale on Tuesday, April 14, shared a social media post claiming he was denied access to Kumar’s asset declarations or Immovable Property Returns (IPR) during his time as an IAS officer under Amit Shah‘s ministry.

Stating that such information should be available on the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) website, the former Rajya Sabha MP said, “Mysteriously, without any explanation, the past IPR asset records of Gyanesh Kumar were suddenly removed from the website after he joined ECI.”

When Gokhale filed a Right to Information (RTI), seeking the “full IPR documents” of CEC Kumar, the DoPT said that those were “personal information,” raising concerns.

Department of Personnel and Training’s response to Gokhale’s RTI

“Astonishingly, the Modi Govt refused to provide the copies claiming it’s ‘private information,'” Gokhale wrote on X. He questioned how the records, which were once public information, for years “suddenly become private information in Feb 2025?” Gyanesh Kumar became the Chief Electoral Commissioner last year in February.

“Why is the Modi Govt hiding the past asset declarations of their stooge and why have they been suddenly removed from the website?” he questioned.

Gokhale alleged that the central government is providing special protection to CEC Gyanesh Kumar by helping him withhold official documents, claiming that this proves the Commissioner’s bias.

“What exactly is it that they don’t want people to know?”Gokhale said.